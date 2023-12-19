Moore brought in both targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The veteran journeyman recorded his first touchdown since 2020 on a nifty 52-yard catch and run in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for the Buccaneers. Moore was added to the active roster earlier in the week after the team used up his three practice-squad elevations, and given the knack for the end zone he displayed early in his career with the Seahawks, the seven-year pro could be a surprise contributor down the stretch if he sees enough snaps.