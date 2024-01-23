Moore brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Moore couldn't quite replicate his showing from Tampa Bay's wild-card win over the Eagles, when he posted two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown. The veteran was mostly an afterthought this season after spending a sizable chunk of the campaign on the practice squad, and the five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown he produced across seven regular-season appearances were his first stats from scrimmage since the 2020 season. Moore is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could potentially return on a team-friendly deal if he finds a lack of interest in his services on the open market.