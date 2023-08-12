Moore brought in three of four targets for 66 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

Moore led the Buccaneers in receiving yards by a fairly wide margin, thanks in large part to a team-long 38-yard grab. The veteran journeyman has operated under the radar to a large degree thus far this summer, but after last catching a regular-season pass in 2020 with the Seahawks, Moore may have taken a big first step toward claiming a spot somewhere below the top three slots on Tampa Bay's wide receiver depth chart.