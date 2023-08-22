Moore secured two of four targets for 18 yards and fumbled once but recovered in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night. He also returned one punt for no gain.

Moore had a relatively quiet night overall while the player who might well be his primary competition for the No. 3 receiver job, Trey Palmer, flashed again with a 33-yard touchdown grab. However, the veteran, who led the team in targets, was reasonably productive overall, and given his experience edge over Palmer, Moore could potentially emerge as the victor in the job battle if he puts together an impressive enough effort in Saturday night's home preseason finale against the Ravens.