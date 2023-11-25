The Buccaneers elevated Moore to the active roster Saturday.
Moore joined the Bucs' practice squad on Aug. 30 after being cut by the team one day prior ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The 2017 seventh-round pick last played in 2021 when he appeared in three games -- two with the Broncos and one with the Packers.
