Moore brought in his only target for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Moore played his usual deep reserve role, logging only one more snap from scrimmage (17) than special teams (16). Moore flashed with a 2-68-1 line in Week 15, but he didn't appear in a regular-season contest until Week 12 and wrapped up the campaign with five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown on seven targets over seven games. Moore does have postseason experience from his days with the Seahawks early in his career, but he'll likely remain slotted into the No. 4 receiver role during Tampa Bay's wild-card matchup against the Eagles on Monday night.