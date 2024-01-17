Moore secured two of three targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

The veteran was one of two of the Buccaneers' complementary pass catchers to parlay some impressive run-after-catch prowess into a score, outrunning multiple defenders to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown grab late in the first quarter. The veteran had a nice chunk gain on his other reception as well, and his pair of impact plays certainly give the Lions something to at least devote some attention to ahead of Sunday's divisional-round clash at Ford Field.