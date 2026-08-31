Sills (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Buccaneers on Sunday with a designation to return, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Sills appears to have picked up an undisclosed injury at some point during the preseason. The wide receiver played in one of the team's preseason contests, reeling in one of two targets for a loss of one yard. Sills will now be forced to miss at least four contests while on IR, and the earliest he can return to action is Week 5 against the Cowboys on Oct. 8.