The Buccaneers selected Walker in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Walker was a starter in all four years of his college career, and over his last three years in Central Arkansas he accumulated 184 tackles (108 solo), including 30.0 sacks, eight pass deflections and six forced fumbles in 34 games. A three-time consensus All-American, Walker was named to the First Team All-UAC in his last two years and earned the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award as the top FCS defensive player. Walker's strength and body quickness allows him to use different techniques to get past offensive linemen, which could help him overcome his lack of length against NFL-level talent.