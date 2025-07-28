Walker exited Friday's training camp practice with a knee injury and is expected to miss some time, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles stated Sunday that Walker was "still sore" and that the rookie was slated for more tests. Walker was selected in the fourth round out of Central Arkansas in April's draft after earning Consensus All-American honors on three occasions and is projected to fill a rotational role at outside linebacker in his first NFL season.