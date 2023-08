Wells brought in both targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Wells' bid for a backup tight end role got a boost with Saturday's performance, which included a six-yard touchdown grab on the final play of the first quarter. Wells finishes the preseason with a 5-33-1 line on seven targets, and it will seemingly come down to him or rookie fifth-round pick Payne Durham if the Buccaneers decide to keep only three tight ends.