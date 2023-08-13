Wells brought in his only target for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

Wells had been making an impact in training camp practices with his pass-catching chops, and he was able to carry over that momentum into his first preseason action. The 28-year-old, whose NFL regular-season experience is limited to three games and 12 snaps from scrimmage with the Cardinals back in 2021, is battling rookie fifth-round pick Payne Durham for the role of top backup pass-catching option at tight end behind Cade Otton. Wells will continue that quest during the Buccaneers' second preseason game next Saturday night on the road versus the Jets.