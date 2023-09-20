Wells recorded two receptions for minus-10 yards and a fumble in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears.

Both of Wells' receptions -- the first two of his NFL career -- came on the Buccaneers' 12-play, 89-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. Wells made a key one-yard catch on third down to extend the possession, but he ended up accounting for a huge chunk of negative yardage when he caught a pass at Chicago's 21-yard line for no gain, then fumbled before quarterback Baker Mayfield recovered the loose ball at the 32-yard line. Wells may not have many opportunities to get into positive yardage for the season anytime soon, as he's third on the depth chart at tight end and won't be a featured option in the passing game whenever he's on the field.