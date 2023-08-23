Wells brought in two of four targets for no gain in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday.

Wells, who's battling for a backup tight end role, had made an impact with a 22-yard grab in the preseason opener versus the Steelers. However, he netted zero yards despite seeing his target total quadruple and his catch tally double in the second preseason contest. Wells should have one more chance to make his case for a No. 3 or No. 4 tight end role in Saturday night's preseason finale against the Ravens.