Wells, who's trying to secure a reserve tight end role, has impressed in all aspects thus far in training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wells signed a reserve/future contract in January after logging two different stints on the Buccaneers' practice squad last season. The familiarity with the team has helped his cause, and head coach Todd Bowles notes Wells has surprised with how well he's blocked in addition to flashing his skills as a receiver. The journeyman -- who first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 but has only three 2021 regular-season appearances with the Cardinals on his resume -- will aim to continue making his case for a roster spot when Tampa Bay faces the Steelers in Friday night's preseason opener.