Buccaneers' DaVonte Lambert: Out for rest of game
Lambert (wrist) will not return to Saturday's game against the Browns, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Heading into his second season, the Auburn product is vying for a backup defensive-end role with the possibility of stealing defensive snaps from Robert Ayers. Lambert recorded only 14 tackles in 11 games during the 2016 season. If healthy, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Redskins.
More News
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...