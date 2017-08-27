Lambert (wrist) will not return to Saturday's game against the Browns, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Heading into his second season, the Auburn product is vying for a backup defensive-end role with the possibility of stealing defensive snaps from Robert Ayers. Lambert recorded only 14 tackles in 11 games during the 2016 season. If healthy, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Redskins.