Buccaneers' DaVonte Lambert: Records sack
Lambert registered one sack in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Lambert was sidelined for the whole 2017 season after dislocating his wrist in Week 1. Since returning to the field this preseason, Lambert has recorded three total tackles. If he makes the final 53-man roster, he will likely serve a backup role during the regular season.
