Coach Bruce Arians relayed that Dixon was in the running for the starting strong safety role before injuring his shoulder, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Dixon didn't have the opportunity to play a preseason game before injuring his shoulder, so there was no guarantee he would've secured that job or even a consistent reserve role. However, the fact that Arians dropped Dixon's name when asked about the safety situation means the boss hasn't forgotten about the undrafted rookie's promising training camp. Once Dixon is healthy, he'll likely compete for a starting role in 2020.