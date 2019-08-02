Buccaneers' D'Cota Dixon: Impressing at camp
Dixon received praise from coach Bruice Arians following Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Dixon, an undrafted free agent, has seen his playing time increase in camp after making an early impression. The Wisconsin product won the 2018 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award and nabbed third-team All-Big Ten honors after recording 43 tackles in nine games. He is looking to earn a spot on the Bucs' final 53-man roster.
