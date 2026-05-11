The Buccaneers signed Patterson as an undrafted free agent Monday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Patterson played four years at Florida International before transferring to Georgia Tech for the 2025 season. The wide receiver accumulated 150 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions over 13 games in 2025. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder impressed enough at the team's rookie mini-camp last week to earn a spot on the roster headed into training camp.