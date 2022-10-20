Delaney registered five tackles (four solo), including one for loss, during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Steelers in Week 6.

Delaney bumped up a spot on the depth chart with Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) unavailable and delivered a competent performance that included a tackle tally good enough to qualify for fourth best on the afternoon for Tampa Bay. The robust 51 snaps Delaney played served as his first from scrimmage this season, and with Murphy-Bunting missing the first session of Week 7 prep Wednesday, Delaney could be headed for another busy afternoon against the Panthers on Sunday.