Delaney (ankle) said after Sunday's contest that his ankle is fine, and he expects to play next week, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Delaney left Sunday's contest against the Bears late in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Buccaneers held a commanding 35-3 lead when the 26-year-old cornerback departed, so the removal was expected to be precautionary, which Delaney's comments confirmed after the game. His availability against the Saints in Week 8 would be important, as Tampa Bay will likely be without fellow cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting (elbow), Carlton Davis (quadriceps) and Richard Sherman (hamstring).