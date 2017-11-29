Buccaneers' Deji Olatoye: Re-signs with Tampa Bay
Olatoye signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Olatoye, who earned a roster spot with the Falcons out of training camp, appeared in two games before being waived in September. He latched on with Tampa Bay shortly after and appeared in one game before being let go once the team reclaimed some health in the secondary. Olatoye will now rejoin the Buccaneers for the second time this season with reserve cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) looking iffy for Sunday's game against the Packers.
