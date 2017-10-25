Buccaneers' Deji Olatoye: Reaches deal with Tampa Bay
Olatoye signed a contract Wednesday with the Buccaneers.
Olatoye appeared in seven games with the Falcons over parts of the past two seasons, notching four tackles and three pass breakups. While it's not expected that Olatoye will hold down a major role in the Bucs' secondary while he remains with the team, he'll at least provide some extra insurance with Robert McClain (concussion) uncertain to play Sunday against the Panthers.
