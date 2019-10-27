Dotson (hamstring/calf) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Titans, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran offensive lineman returns to action after missing only one game and then getting healthy over the bye week.He'll thus be available as the right-side bookend of the offensive line against a capable Titans pass rush.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories