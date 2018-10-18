Dotson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

This could be part for the course for Dotson moving forward, as he's followed a routine of limited participation and sported a questionable designation on multiple weeks already this season. The veteran lineman continued to log a full complement of snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons, so there's no reason to think his Week 7 status is currently in any jeopardy.

