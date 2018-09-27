Dotson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The veteran offensive lineman had worked his way back to full participation last Saturday, but he saw the slight downgrade Wednesday. Dotson played on all 73 snaps Monday night against the Steelers, so the team may simply be exercising caution after Dotson made his season debut in that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories