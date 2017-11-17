Dotson (hamstring) is not present on the Buccaneers injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Dotson was a full participant at Friday's practice to help avoid the questionable designation. The 32-year-old had similar practice reps last week and didn't appear to suffer a setback against the Jets, so he looks all set for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.