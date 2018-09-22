Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Cleared for action
Dotson (knee) has been cleared for Monday's matchup with the Steelers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Dotson underwent surgery on a torn meniscus back in April and has been working his way back the field ever since. After logging limited practices early in the week, the lineman was able to fully participate Saturday, meaning he'll be ready to go on Monday night against the Steelers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will miss OTAs, minicamp following surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will stay in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hits IR with torn PCL•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to game•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Clear of injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...