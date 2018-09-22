Dotson (knee) has been cleared for Monday's matchup with the Steelers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson underwent surgery on a torn meniscus back in April and has been working his way back the field ever since. After logging limited practices early in the week, the lineman was able to fully participate Saturday, meaning he'll be ready to go on Monday night against the Steelers.

