Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Cleared to face Redskins
Dotson (shoulder/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest with the Redskins, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Dotson's practice statuses indicated that he was likely to play Sunday. The 33-year-old didn't practice Wednesday, logged a limited practice Thursday and practiced in full Friday. Dotson's improvement was enough to keep him from having an injury designation.
