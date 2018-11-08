Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Dealing with multiple injuries
Dotson (shoulder/knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Dotson has been managing a knee issue throughout the season, but the shoulder injury doubles up his number of ailments as the Bucs enter the second half of their season. The team will likely continue to be cautious with the veteran offensive lineman, and it's quite possible he doesn't log any practice participation until Friday's session.
