Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Doubtful for Week 13
Dotson (knee/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic of The Athletic reports.
Dotson exited Sunday's game against the Redskins with multiple leg injuries, including issues with his knee and hamstring. The 33-year-old logged a limited practice Wednesday but was unable to practice the rest of the week. The doubtful tag leaves the option for Dotson to play, but it seems unlikely that he will. In that event, Leonard Wester (knee) would see an increase in work.
