Dotson (hamstring/calf) is on track to sit out Week 6 versus the Panthers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dotson picked up calf and hamstring injuries during last Sunday's loss to the Saints. With Alex Cappa on track to miss multiple weeks due to a broken arm, the Buccaneers will be down two starters along the right side of the offensive line as long as Dotson is sidelined.