Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Expected to return next week
Dotson (groin) is expected to return to practice sometime next week, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers received good news Sunday when Dotson's MRI only revealed a mild right groin sprain. Following the good news, the team expects Dotson to make a full return by next week.
