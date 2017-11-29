Dotson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right tackle suffered a torn PCL in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com.

Dotson was able to fight through the knee injury and stay in the game Sunday, but follow-up scans prompted the Buccaneers to shut the lineman down for the season. The 32-year-old Dotson had been enjoying a solid campaign despite playing through a hamstring injury prior to hurting his knee. Caleb Benenoch and Kevin Pamphile are the top candidates to fill in at right tackle over the Buccaneers' final five games.

