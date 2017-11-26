Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hurts knee Sunday
Dotson injured his knee Sunday against the Falcons and is questionable to return, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
The veteran has started every game this season, but Caleb Benenoch will fill in at right tackle for the time being.
