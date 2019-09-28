Play

The Buccaneers have listed Dotson as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams due to a calf injury.

Dotson was a full participant at practice throughout the week until logging a limited workload Friday. Thus, it appears he suffered the injury at practice. If he is ultimately unable to suit up look for Josh Wells to replace him at right tackle.

