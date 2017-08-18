Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Leaves game with groin injury
Dotson left Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars with a groin injury and did not return.
The severity of Dotson's injury is currently unknown, but he'll be evaluated over the weekend. The Buccaneers will likely take precautionary measures with their veteran tackle, even if the injury is a minor one.
