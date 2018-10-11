Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Dotson (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Dotson was removed from the injury report prior to the Week 4 loss against the Bears, and he ultimately played on 63 snaps in that contest. His return to limited participation Wednesday isn't necessarily surprising, however, as the Buccaneers have managed Dotson in similar fashion throughout the season so far. Thursday's practice report should shed further light on Dotson's status, but there currently isn't reason to think that his availability for a Week 6 divisional showdown against the Falcons is in danger.
