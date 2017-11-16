Dotson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Dotson kicked off Week 10 prep with limited participation over the first pair of practices before putting in a full session Friday and suiting up in the 15-10 win over the Jets. He could be headed in the same direction ahead of this coming Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, but the last two practice reports of the week will ultimately shed further light.