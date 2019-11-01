Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Logs limited practice Friday
Dotson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Friday but won't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, John Boyle reports.
Dotson missed practice Wednesday but returned to limited status Thursday and Friday. It sounds like he's good to go for Sunday, however, and he should get the start at right tackle for the Buccaneers.
