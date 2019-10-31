Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Misses practice Wednesday
Dotson (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Dotson played through his hamstring and calf issues in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans, playing on 81 offensive snaps. However, the veteran lineman may have come out of the contest a bit worse for wear. Dotson's progress will be one to monitor throughout the rest of the week with an aggressive Seahawks defensive line on tap.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...