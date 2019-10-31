Dotson (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Dotson played through his hamstring and calf issues in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Titans, playing on 81 offensive snaps. However, the veteran lineman may have come out of the contest a bit worse for wear. Dotson's progress will be one to monitor throughout the rest of the week with an aggressive Seahawks defensive line on tap.