Dotson (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran lineman played on all 59 snaps in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Saints, but he apparently tweaked the hamstring somewhere along the way. While his complete absence from Wednesday's session might be precautionary, Dotson's status will be worth monitoring throughout the week. Already out Mike Evans (suspension) and Jameis Winston (shoulder) in Week 10, the Buccaneers can ill afford to be without one of their key blockers as well against an aggressive Jets front seven.