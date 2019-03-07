Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Not going anywhere
The Buccaneers elected to exercise the 2019 option on Dotson's contract, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
With the incumbent starting right tackle, Dotson, back in the fold for 2019 just days after the Bucs re-signed left tackle Donovan Smith, Tampa Bay has seemingly solidified the bookends of its starting offensive line for the upcoming year.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Ready to go•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Doubtful for Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Won't return•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Nursing multiple injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Cleared to face Redskins•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Up to limited participation Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.