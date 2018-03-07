The Buccaneers elected to exercise the one-year option on Dotson's (knee) contract Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It would've been a surprise had the Buccaneers not decided to bring Dotson back considering the veteran right tackle was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career before tearing up his knee in late November. It isn't clear where Dotson stands in his recovery from said injury, but there doesn't seem to be any concern he'll miss a significant portion of Tampa's offseason program.