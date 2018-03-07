Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Not going anywhere
The Buccaneers elected to exercise the one-year option on Dotson's (knee) contract Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It would've been a surprise had the Buccaneers not decided to bring Dotson back considering the veteran right tackle was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career before tearing up his knee in late November. It isn't clear where Dotson stands in his recovery from said injury, but there doesn't seem to be any concern he'll miss a significant portion of Tampa's offseason program.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hits IR with torn PCL•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to game•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hurts knee Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Clear of injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...