Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Not on injury report
Dotson (knee) is absent from Friday's injury report, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Dotson has played through lingering knee issues all season, and the veteran lineman's Week 7 status does not appear to have ever been in question. Expect Dotson to suit up against the Browns' considerable defensive front Sunday.
