Dotson (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 10 tilt versus the Jets.

The fact that Dotson was able to jump back into practice as a full participant is certainly an encouraging sign, considering he'd missed the first pair of sessions this week outright. The likes of Caleb Benenoch or Leonard Wester would potentially be called upon to fill in for Dotson should the latter ultimately fail to suit up.