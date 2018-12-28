Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Ready to go
Dotson (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Dotson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an undisclosed knee injury, but now appears to have returned to full health. The veteran tackle is on track to draw his usual start at right tackle against the Falcons.
