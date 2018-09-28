Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Ready to go
Dotson (knee) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears.
Dotson's availability is good news for a Buccaneers offense that will be going up against the likes of Khalil Mack and the Bears.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Back to limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Cleared for action•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will miss OTAs, minicamp following surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Will stay in Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Hits IR with torn PCL•
-
Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...