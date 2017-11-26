Buccaneers' Demar Dotson: Returns to game
Dotson (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Falcons, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
Dotson was out for less than a series, and he'll resume his role at right tackle.
